How did we pare 300 cookie recipes down to just five?

To find out, join us at 11 a.m. next Thursday, Dec. 3, for a virtual cookie exchange, when we’ll gather online to celebrate the Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest and this year’s winners, revealed that morning at startribune.com/taste).

Taste editor Nicole Hvidsten, restaurant critic Rick Nelson and retired Taste editor Lee Svitak Dean will discuss the ins and outs of our 18th annual cookie-a-thon. One of our 2020 contest finalists will also be on hand to share her experiences with the competition.

We provide the chatter, you supply the cookies. Learn all about this year’s five gotta-bake recipes, hear insider stories from past cookie contests and pick up a few baking tips. Can’t wait to bake? We have a treasure trove of recipes just waiting for you at our online cookie finder, which has all the past winners and finalists in a searchable database.

The StribLive chat is free, but you must pre-register. Sign up at Startribune.com/striblive. And have your questions ready for the panel to answer.