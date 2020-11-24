It's not too late to sign up for our virtual cookie exchange.

Find out how we culled 305 cookie recipes down to just five today at 11 a.m., when we'll gather online to celebrate the Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest and this year's winners.

Taste editor Nicole Hvidsten, restaurant critic Rick Nelson and former Taste editor Lee Svitak Dean will discuss the ins and outs of our 18th annual cookie-a-thon. They'll be joined by this year's winner, Joanne Holtmeier, who will share her experiences with the competition.

We provide the chatter, you supply the cookies. Learn all about this year's five gotta-bake recipes, hear insider stories from past cookie contests and pick up a few baking tips.

The StribLive chat is free, but you must preregister. Sign up at Startribune.com/striblive. And have your questions ready for the panel to answer.