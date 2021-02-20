DELAND, Fla. — Chase Johnston had a career-high 24 points as Stetson topped Jacksonville 91-75 on Friday night.
Rob Perry had 18 points for Stetson (9-11, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christiaan Jones added 15 points. Mahamadou Diawara had 13 points.
Kevion Nolan had 17 points for the Dolphins (10-13, 4-9). Tyreese Davis added 16 points. Mo Arnold had 10 points and six rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
