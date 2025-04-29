Johnston has quickest goal to start a Stars playoff game in 6-2 win over Avs for 3-2 series lead

DALLAS — Wyatt Johnston scored 9 seconds in for the quickest goal ever to start a playoff game for the Dallas Stars, then added another goal and an assist as they beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Game 5 of their first-round series Monday night.
Mikko Rantanen, who was with the Avalanche in the playoffs the past seven seasons, scored his first postseason goal and had two assists for the Stars as they took a 3-2 series lead.
Game 6 is Thursday night in Colorado.
After Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored 2 1/2 minutes apart for the Avs in the second period to get them to 3-2, Johnston scored on a power play that included a secondary assist from Rantanen.
Mason Marchment restored Dallas' three-goal lead before the end of the second period when he deflected Alexander Petrovic's long slap shot past goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.
Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots.
Blackwood, who allowed only seven goals the first four games, gave up five on 18 shots before Scott Wedgewood took over in net to start the third period. Wedgewood, who was Oettinger's backup the past two seasons had eight saves.
Johnston's record-setting starter goal came off the opening faceoff, when he shot from the immediate left of the net. The 21-year-old forward already in his 43rd career playoff game was skating toward the back wall and passing the red line when he took the shot that ricocheted off Blackwood.