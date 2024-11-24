Johnson scores 21 as Portland State beats Wofford 79-74 at Cream City Challenge

Sports

November 24, 2024 at 9:55PM

MILWAUKEE — Isaiah Johnson scored 21 points as Portland State beat Wofford 79-74 at the Cream City Challenge in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Johnson had nine rebounds for the Vikings (3-3). Jaylin Henderson scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Qiant Myers finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

The Terriers (2-5) were led by Dillon Bailey, who posted 20 points. Corey Tripp added 17 points, five assists and two steals for Wofford. Kyler Filewich also had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Portland State plays Saturday against Utah Tech at home, and Wofford hosts North Alabama on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

