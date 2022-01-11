INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Johnson had 17 points and six assists as Illinois-Chicago edged past IUPUI 67-65 on Monday night.

Filip Skobalj hit a 3-pointer to give the Flames a 63-60 lead with 39 seconds remaining and Johnson sealed the win with four free throws in the final 18 seconds.

Zion Griffin had 15 points for Illinois-Chicago (5-8, 1-3 Horizon League). Jace Carter added 11 points.

Bakari LaStrap had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-12, 0-4), whose losing streak reached seven games. B.J. Maxwell added 10 points. Jonah Carrasco had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com