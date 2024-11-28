ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Johnson's 28 points helped UCF defeat Milwaukee 84-76 on Wednesday night.
Johnson puts up 28 as UCF beats Milwaukee 84-76
Darius Johnson's 28 points helped UCF defeat Milwaukee 84-76 on Wednesday night.
By The Associated Press
Johnson went 9 of 14 from the field (8 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Knights (5-2). Jordan Ivy-Curry added 14 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Dior Johnson finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.
Kentrell Pullian finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Milwaukee also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from Jamichael Stillwell. Themus Fulks had 13 points, six assists and three steals.
UCF led Milwaukee at the half, 43-40.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
David Rittich made 13 saves in his 100th career victory, and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.