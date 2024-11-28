Sports

Johnson puts up 28 as UCF beats Milwaukee 84-76

Darius Johnson's 28 points helped UCF defeat Milwaukee 84-76 on Wednesday night.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 28, 2024 at 3:43AM

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Johnson's 28 points helped UCF defeat Milwaukee 84-76 on Wednesday night.

Johnson went 9 of 14 from the field (8 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Knights (5-2). Jordan Ivy-Curry added 14 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Dior Johnson finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Kentrell Pullian finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Milwaukee also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from Jamichael Stillwell. Themus Fulks had 13 points, six assists and three steals.

UCF led Milwaukee at the half, 43-40.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Kopitar, Rittich lead the LA Kings' rebound for a 4-1 win over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets

David Rittich made 13 saves in his 100th career victory, and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Sports

Jokic leads the Nuggets to a 122-103 win over the Jazz

Sports

Anthony Edwards calls his struggling Timberwolves `soft' and `just a bunch of little kids'