MINNEAPOLIS — Javan Johnson scored 20 points, Eral Penn added a double-double and DePaul cruised past Minnesota 69-53 on Monday night.

Johnson knocked down 7 of 15 shots for DePaul (3-0), adding eight rebounds. Penn scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Blue Demons controlled the glass 48-32.

Umoja Gibson scored nine of his 14 points in the first half to help DePaul take a 34-22 lead at intermission. Philmon Gebrewhit scored 15. Gibson handed out eight assists.

Dawson Garcia topped Minnesota (2-1) with 19 points and six rebounds. Pharrel Payne scored 12, while Ta'lon Cooper finished with 10 points and six assists.

The Golden Gophers, who start three underclassmen, shot just 33.3% on their home floor and made only 4 of 16 from 3-point range. DePaul shot 43.8% overall and hit 7 of 19 from distance (36.8%).

The Blue Demons have won five of the last six matchups with Minnesota and lead the all-time series 11-8.

