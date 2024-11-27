Milwaukee Panthers (5-2) at UCF Knights (4-2)
Johnson leads UCF against Milwaukee after 25-point performance
Milwaukee Panthers (5-2) at UCF Knights (4-2)
By The Associated Press
Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -12.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Milwaukee after Darius Johnson scored 25 points in UCF's 109-102 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.
The Knights have gone 4-0 at home. UCF is fourth in the Big 12 with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 1.8.
The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 13.9 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 5.1.
UCF is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 80.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 81.2 UCF allows to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knights.
AJ McKee is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has moved to clarify a light-hearted remark he made about wanting to harm himself following his team's match in the Champions League.