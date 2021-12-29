MORAGA, Calif. — Logan Johnson tied his career high with a season-high 26 points as Saint Mary's won its ninth straight home game, easily beating Yale 87-60 on Tuesday night.

Alex Ducas had 12 points for the Gaels (12-3). Tommy Kuhse added 11 points. Matthias Tass had 10 points.

Dan Fotu, who was second on the Gaels in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 14% (1 of 7).

The Gaels forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Saint Mary's dominated the first half and led 46-25 at halftime. The Gaels' 46 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Azar Swain had 21 points for the Bulldogs (6-8). Matt Knowling added 12 points.

Matthue Cotton, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

