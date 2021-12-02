KENNESAW, Ga. — Jalen Johnson had 18 points as Mercer edged past Kennesaw State 73-71 on Wednesday night. Felipe Haase and Neftali Alvarez added 16 points each for the Bears.

Johnson shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Haase also had eight rebounds. James Glisson made two free throws and Haase one in the last 18 seconds.

Glisson added 12 points, making 7 of 9 at the line, for Mercer (4-4). It was the first road win for coach Greg Gary.

Spencer Rodgers had 23 points for the Owls (3-5). Terrell Burden added 13 points. Chris Youngblood had 12 points.

