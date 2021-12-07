CONWAY, S.C. — Jalen Johnson had 16 points as Mercer narrowly defeated Coastal Carolina 74-69 on Monday night.
James Glisson III had 16 points for the Bears (6-4), who have won four in a row. Felipe Haase added 13 points. Kamar Robertson had 12 points.
Vince Cole had 17 points for the Chanticleers (4-3). Wilfried Likayi added 15 points. Ebrima Dibba had 13 points.
