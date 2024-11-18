Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Johnson: Concordia U a smart leader on boosting college attendance
More than a decade after the school reset its tuition, Concordia University’s cost is still lower than it was in 2013.
One thing that came through loud and clear in this month’s elections: the economy and the escalating cost of, well, almost everything are top of mind for American voters. Among the pressures that strain household budgets is the high price of higher education. Too many Minnesotan and American families increasingly believe that sending their kids to college is a pipe dream they simply cannot afford.
Undergraduate enrollment figures reflect that angst. In the U.S., enrollment has decreased by 15% from 2010 to 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. And locally, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education reports that new college enrollment is at a 20-year low — down from about 264,000 in 2003 to 196,200 in 2022 (not including high school students taking college courses and some online programs).
Yet long before the 2024 election cycle, St. Paul’s Concordia University started taking action to help students fulfill higher education ambitions. Its smart efforts have gone against college enrollment trends and made a difference. After significantly lowering tuition in 2013 (from $29,700 to $19,700 for all traditional undergraduates and freezing room-and-board costs), enrollment has grown from 3,000 to 6,000 students.
Now what used to be a small, urban college has become the state’s second-largest private college and the largest Lutheran college (Missouri Synod) in the U.S. And that growth has occurred as college attendance is generally way down. It has the least expensive list price for undergraduates among Minnesota’s 20 or so private colleges and universities.
Why does boosting enrollment matter? As research collected on the Minnesota Private School Council website says, in addition to improving students’ lives, the economy and society benefit overall when more college grads flow into the workforce. B.A. degrees lead to more successful careers and higher lifetime earnings and greater social and economic mobility.
“We already knew at the time that our sticker price was well outpacing what those families would consider viable,” Eric LaMott, the school’s provost and chief operating officer told the Star Tribune. “It’s all about keeping your name on the table of the family looking at the five to six schools.”
Though it topped the list, lowering tuition was not the only thing that drew more students to the St. Paul institution. The strategic plan, LaMott added, was based on affordability, strong academics, good marketing and being nimble enough to offer courses in high-demand career areas with good job prospects.
Other institutions are wisely following that lead. This fall, Bethel University in Arden Hills announced that it was lowering tuition and fees for next year’s freshmen by more than $18,000. And Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., did a similar tuition reset in 2020, lowering tuition to $27,500, in addition to launching an initiative that offers free tuition to students from families making less than $90,000.
In the years since Concordia University’s initial reset a little over a decade ago, tuition has risen slightly. This year’s list price is $25,600 for tuition and $11,500 for room and board, before any scholarships or financial aid. But that cost is still lower than the price before the 2013 reset. And college officials say they are considering another tuition cut because of their continuing growth.
Concordia and other schools that address affordability issues merit kudos for listening to families and students. While many of the nation’s small, liberal arts schools have fallen on hard times, Concordia smartly continues to defy national trends and show a path forward.
