MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Brandon Johns Jr.'s 15 points helped VCU defeat Morgan State 69-54 on Saturday night.
Johns shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Rams (2-0). David Shriver scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Jamir Watkins was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
The Bears (1-2) were led in scoring by Isaiah Burke, who finished with 12 points. Morgan State also got 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks from Khalil Turner. Malik Miller also had 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Video
