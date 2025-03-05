The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Gaelic Storm, the California Celtic band remembered for portraying the steerage band in the 1997 film “Titanic,” makes what seems like its annual March visit, along with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, the country blues trio that just dropped “Honeysuckle,” their 12th full length (8 p.m. Pantages Theater, $40-$80); versatile Minnesota guitarist and bandleader Mark Joseph is covering Queen songs with Dragon Attack to accompany Twin Cities Ballet’s “Romeo & Juliet: The Rock Ballet,” with three performances through the weekend (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Fitzgerald Theater, $47-$59); sibling Iron Range rock vets Rich and Glen Mattson have put their popular old band the Glenrustles back together to mark the 30th anniversary of their “Brood” album (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15); it’s a killer punk and psych-rock lineup at Cloudland Theater with Cindy Lawson, the Unnamed and Muun Bato (7:30 p.m., $12-$15); German saxophonist Tobias Meinhart, now a fixture in the NYC jazz scene, comes to town with his namesake quartet (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $15-$25); a cool cross-section of African players from the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood will converge to celebrate restaurateur George “Jojo” Ndege’s book “Rumba Evolution,” including the Marimba Africa Band (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $20-$25); East Side native Lisa Landucci, who’s made her mark in Nashville and now Italy, returns to her roots for a special gig at the former Hamm’s brewery with Dwight Yoakam sideman Steve Peavey in tow (7-9 p.m. St. Paul Brewing Co., free).