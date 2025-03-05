The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week
Highlights for March 6-12 include Johnny Mathis, Morgan Wade, Keri Noble, MC Lyte, Helmet and Bobby Rush with North Mississippi Allstars.
1. Bobby Rush & North Mississippi Allstars: At 91, blues singer/guitarist/harpist Rush isn’t slowing down much, but he is relying on some younger blues slingers to help wind him up. He’s settling in for two nights with the hard-grooving revivalist band led by one-time Black Crowes guitarist Luther Dickinson and his brother Cody, sons of renowned Memphis studio guru Jim Dickinson (producer of the Replacements’ “Pleased to Meet Me”). They’re playing some of Rush’s classics and a list of other blues nuggets by Mississippians. Rush will be back in August with Kenny Wayne Shepherd. (7 p.m. Thu. & Fri, the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $50-$65, dakotacooks.com)
Also: Dark Dark Dark and Anonymous Choir leader Nona Invie is performing her new album, “Self-soothing,” in full with a choir featuring Channy Leneagh and Aby Wolf (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $15-$25); Texas/Louisiana boogie-woogie queen Marcia Ball threw a big 75th birthday bash at home in Austin last year and is still rolling along on tour this year (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $40-$60); Chicago metal vets Disturbed are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, “The Sickness,” and have both Three Days Grace and Sevendust for openers (6:30 p.m. Target Center, $53-$235); Trampled by Turtles are playing an underplay gig in frontman Dave Simonett’s hometown of Mankato (6 p.m. the Venue at MSU, sold out); accompanied by accordion ace Dan Newton, veteran Twin Cities vocalist Diane Jarvi presents an evening of French cabaret, including songs of Edith Piaf, Hot Club swing and Parisian musette (6 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $28-$38).
Friday, March 7
2. Morgan Wade: A big standout among the lesser-known acts at last summer’s inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club, this Virginian country rocker was partially discovered by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s guitarist Sadler Vaden, who produced her 2021 debut album, “Reckless.” That led to opening dates with Alanis Morissette and critical acclaim aptly likening her to a twangy Stevie Nicks. She’s doing headlining shows this winter promoting her follow-up record, “Obsessed,” featuring a few rowdy floor-shakers, some gorgeous heartbreakers and a cool duet with Kesha. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35, axs.com)
3. Cantus and the Swingles: A cappella legends the Swingles formed in Paris in 1962 from a mutual love of jazz and J.S. Bach, going on to win five Grammys for their unique stylistic mix. The seven singers will collaborate with the Twin Cities’ favorite low-voiced ensemble Cantus, harmonizing both separately and together. Yes, there will be jazz and classical, but also show tunes of recent vintage, some soul, Beatles, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Elton John and a bit of Bollywood. The concert also will be available for streaming live, then on-demand through March 16. (7:30 p.m. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $46-$140, cantussings.org)
4. Minnesota Orchestra: One of the hottest singers in classical music right now, Grammy-winning soprano Julia Bullock is also something of an honorary Minnesotan. When a couple of friends from New York’s prestigious Eastman School of Music launched Brainerd’s Lakes Area Music Festival, she not only performed there, but recommended her now husband, German conductor Christian Reif, as music director, leading to some fantastic festivals. She’ll be the soloist for Benjamin Britten’s song cycle “Les Illuminations,” as Thomas Søndergård also conducts Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony and music of early-20th-century English composer Dorothy Howell. (8 p.m. Fri. & 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $20-$111, minnesotaorchestra.org)
Also: Gaelic Storm, the California Celtic band remembered for portraying the steerage band in the 1997 film “Titanic,” makes what seems like its annual March visit, along with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, the country blues trio that just dropped “Honeysuckle,” their 12th full length (8 p.m. Pantages Theater, $40-$80); versatile Minnesota guitarist and bandleader Mark Joseph is covering Queen songs with Dragon Attack to accompany Twin Cities Ballet’s “Romeo & Juliet: The Rock Ballet,” with three performances through the weekend (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Fitzgerald Theater, $47-$59); sibling Iron Range rock vets Rich and Glen Mattson have put their popular old band the Glenrustles back together to mark the 30th anniversary of their “Brood” album (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15); it’s a killer punk and psych-rock lineup at Cloudland Theater with Cindy Lawson, the Unnamed and Muun Bato (7:30 p.m., $12-$15); German saxophonist Tobias Meinhart, now a fixture in the NYC jazz scene, comes to town with his namesake quartet (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $15-$25); a cool cross-section of African players from the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood will converge to celebrate restaurateur George “Jojo” Ndege’s book “Rumba Evolution,” including the Marimba Africa Band (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $20-$25); East Side native Lisa Landucci, who’s made her mark in Nashville and now Italy, returns to her roots for a special gig at the former Hamm’s brewery with Dwight Yoakam sideman Steve Peavey in tow (7-9 p.m. St. Paul Brewing Co., free).
Saturday, March 8
5. Johnny Mathis: He was the king of make-out music back in the late ‘50s, years before the Beatles wanted to hold anybody’s hand. Mathis’ “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not for Me to Say” are classics that have landed in the Grammy Hall of Fame. An avid golfer who was an Olympic-caliber high jumper in his college days, the always-in-shape Mathis, 89, will be serenading with that quivering tenor until the 12th of never. This will be his first Twin Cities appearance since a 2014 Christmas show. (7 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $59-$129, ticketmaster.com)
6. Keri Noble: On an impulse, the veteran Twin Cities singer/songwriter-turned- radio personality-turned-vocal coach had “a crazy idea” to record 10 tracks in front of a live audience in two hours at the Library Recording Studio last week. Now keyboardist/vocalist Noble will play those 10 songs live with bassist Ian Allison, guitarist/cellist Dan Lawonn and drummer Zach Miller. This untitled album is her first full length since 2018. (7:30 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $35-$45, eventbrite.com)
Also: Josh Meloy, the robust-voiced Red Dirt singer from Oklahoma who just got a writeup in Rolling Stone on the impetus of his streaming song “Porch Light,” headlines at First Ave (8:30 p.m., $25-$30); time for some booty shaking with KC & the Sunshine Band reprising disco era favorites “Get Down Tonight,” “(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty” and “That’s the Way (I Like It)” (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $53-$85); led by its longest serving member Brian Greenway, April Wine brings its vintage Canadian rock including “Enough Is Enough” to the suburbs (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $45-$70); on a 33-city tour, veteran singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson, promoting his new “King of (Un)Simple,” is playing two nights in only three cities and Minneapolis is one of them; he’ll be joined by fellow former Cities 97 fave Lisa Loeb of “Stay (I Missed You)” fame (7 p.m. Sat. & Sun. Uptown Theater, $65 and up); Sister Sadie, the all-female Nashville bluegrass/country quintet still featuring original members Deanie Richardson and Gena Britt, are touring in support of their third album, “No Fear” (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $35-$45); Boston area singer/songwriter Kris Delmhorst is in town promoting her new album, “Ghosts in the Garden” (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30).
Sunday, March 9
7. Winter Jazz Fest: In a benefit for June’s annual big free Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Crooners is presenting 5½ hours of music by local jazz players in its three venues, including the intimate Maggie’s Piano Lounge and the Dunsmore Room. The lineup features Peter Kogan Quintet, Aja Parham, Jennifer Grimm, Red Planet with pianist Kavyesh Kaviraj and others. (4:30 to 10 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $88.12 and up, eventbrite.com)
Also: St. Paul singer/songwriter Ray Barnard shows savvy soulful instincts on his fifth solo album, “And the Horse You Rode In On,” which he celebrates (5 p.m. the Dubliner, free); Maine-reared singer/songwriter Howie Day, remembered for the 2004 hit “Collide,” is back (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$45).
Monday, March 10
8. Helmet: One of the heavier and crunchier rock bands to land a radio and MTV hit in the grunge era, Page Hamilton and his Los Angeles-based unit of “Unsung” fame are making it to town for the first time since the pandemic to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the “Betty” album. That was the follow-up to the breakthrough “Meantime,” and showed a little more of the freakish and artful side that earned Helmet a spot on Minneapolis’ influential Amphetamine Reptile Records pre-fame, and that later earned Hamilton gigs playing guitar with David Bowie and Joe Henry. Minneapolis’ own Dan Beeman, formerly of We Invented Tornadoes, has served as Helmet’s other guitarist since 2008. (7 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $42, ticketmaster.com)
Also: Morning DJ on Willie’s Roadhouse on SiriusXM, Americana mainstay Sunny Sweeney can be proud of her most recent album, 2022’s “Married Alone,” featuring the title cut, a classic country duet with Vince Gill (8 p.m. Turf Club, $25-$30).
Tuesday, March 11
The Steel Wheels, the rootsy Virginia band marking its 20th anniversary, is touting its 2024 disc, “Sideways,” its 13th studio album (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$30); a fun pairing of gifted Twin Cities lyricists finds Sarah Morris and her band at the Dakota with Dylan Hicks & Small Screens (7 p.m., $25-$30); eastern Canadian indie-folkie Jason Anderson, who’s recorded for K Records, pairs up with poetic local strummer Laura Hugo (7 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12-$15).
Wednesday, March 12
9. MC Lyte: It’s rare to experience hip-hop royalty at downtown Minneapolis’ poshest club. On last year’s “1 of 1,” her first full length in nine years (and only her second since 2003), Brooklyn-launched Lyte bolsters her rep as a hip-hop pioneer who still throws down with distinction, with the help of a parade of guests including Common, Stevie Wonder, Q-Tip, Mary Mary, Muni Long, Queen Latifah and Big Daddy Kane. Always accessible, the raspy voiced rapper salutes Black men (“King King”), urges respect for women (“Woman”) and confronts racism (“Change Your Ways”). Locals will appreciate the album cover which shows a young Lyte in a vintage Chi Chi’s T-shirt. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $50-$55, dakotcooks.com)
10. Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Play R.E.M.: After a well-received run last year performing R.E.M.’s debut album “Murmur” in full, Oscar-nominated actor-turned-singer Shannon (“Knives Out,” “The Shape of Water”) and his longtime Chicago rock scene pal Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk) jumped ahead one album for their follow-up tour. They’re playing “Fables of the Reconstruction” in honor of its 40th anniversary. Don’t worry, though: They do a lot of “Reckoning,” too. The band again features Wilco bassist John Stirratt, Mould drummer Jon Wurster and other indie-rock vets. All the members of R.E.M. joined them two weeks ago in Athens, Ga., so consider it a stamp of approval. Dave Hill of the GBV offshoot band Cobra Verde opens. (7:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30, axs.com)
Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.
