PHILADELPHIA — Johnny Gaudreau scored in the shootout, Damon Severson and Jake Bean netted goals in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets came back to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Gaudreau, Columbus' first shooter, beat Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson and Daniil Tarasov clinched the victory for the Blue Jackets with a glove save on Tyson Foerster. Neither Sean Couturier nor Bobby Brink could convert for Philadelphia.

The win was just the second in the last seven contests for Columbus.

Travis Konecny, named to the All-Star game roster on Thursday, scored both goals for Philadelphia. The Flyers dropped their fourth consecutive contest and sixth in the last seven.

Joel Farabee and Couturier each assisted both of Konecny's tallies.

Ersson made 26 saves for the Flyers, who returned home for the first time since Dec. 21 after losing four of five on the road.

Tarasov stopped 39 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Konecny netted his first of the night with 2:48 left in the first period. Farabee won a battle in the corner, got the puck back in the slot and fired toward Konecny at the side of the net. Philadelphia's forward buried the chance.

Konecny notched his second of the game 4:29 into the third period to put Philadelphia in front 2-0. Konecny deked past Columbus defenseman Bean and beat Tarasov to up his team-leading totals to 20 goals and 35 points.

Severson pulled Columbus within a goal 55 seconds later when his slap shot from long range got past Ersson on the glove side, and Bean tied it with 9:40 left in regulation.

