John Thune is striving to be the next Republican Senate leader, but can he rise in Trump's GOP?

Throughout his political career, the South Dakota Republican has shown an athlete's grit and sense for being in the right place at the right time. He struck up a mentorship in high school with former South Dakota Sen. James Abdnor that led to his start in politics. He came back from a gut-wrenching 2002 Senate race loss to successfully challenge then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, a Democrat, and rise to hold the Senate whip position, No. 2 in GOP leadership.