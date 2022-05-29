Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Rising gas prices may be a boon for Minnesota resorts
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
A new forest takes root in a fire-scarred landscape in northern Minnesota
Minnesota graduates thank 'amazing' teachers who helped them succeed
Scoggins: Is a happy team a consistently winning team?
On the NFL: Market for undrafted free agents is booming
Medcalf: It's OK to laugh, even in these tough times, Black comedians in Minnesota say
5 essential new Midwest travel experiences for summer 2022
Did you try No Mow May? Here's how to take care of your lawn in June
next
600177431
John Thompson: 30 years after his farm accident
John Thompson, who as an 18-year-old North Dakotan won widespread fame after his arms were ripped off in a farm accident and then reattached in the Twin Cities, looks forward to a more normal life after surviving the highs and lows of celebrity.
May 28, 2022 — 9:34pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
3:41pm
Local
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
5:14pm
Nation
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
May 25
Curious Minnesota
Why did Scandinavian immigrants choose Minnesota?
May 20
More from Star Tribune
Local
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
3:41pm
Local
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
5:14pm
Nation
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
May 25
Curious Minnesota
Why did Scandinavian immigrants choose Minnesota?
May 20
More from Star Tribune
Local
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
3:41pm
Local
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
5:14pm
Nation
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
May 25
Curious Minnesota
Why did Scandinavian immigrants choose Minnesota?
May 20
More from Star Tribune
Local
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
3:41pm
Local
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
5:14pm
Nation
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
May 25
Curious Minnesota
Why did Scandinavian immigrants choose Minnesota?
May 20
More from Star Tribune
Local
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
3:41pm
Local
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
5:14pm
Nation
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
May 25
More from Star Tribune
Local
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
3:41pm
Local
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
5:14pm
Nation
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
May 25
More From Star Tribune
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
Why did Scandinavian immigrants choose Minnesota?
More From Star Tribune
John Thompson survived his farm accident 30 years ago. Surviving his fame has proven harder
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
Why did Scandinavian immigrants choose Minnesota?
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Get a job or go to college? Strong economy makes choice harder
5:14pm
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
4:37pm
Rising gas prices may be a boon for Minnesota resorts
7:24pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2022 StarTribune. All rights reserved.