John Tavares scores in OT as the Maple Leafs rally to beat the Capitals 4-3

William Nylander sparked the comeback with his goal with 4:09 left and set up Marner's 6-on-4 power play goal with 47.8 seconds left in regulation with goaltender Joseph Woll pulled for an extra attacker and Washington's Nic Dowd in the penalty box. Nylander's heroics came 24 hours after his turnover on the first shift put the Leafs on track to a dud of a shutout loss at home against Ottawa.