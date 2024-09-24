PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico — John strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane before landfall in southern Mexico tonight.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 2:52AM
Category 3 Hurricane John hits southern Mexico's Pacific coast with fierce winds and potentially catastrophic flooding
