Wires

John strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane before landfall in southern Mexico tonight

John strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane before landfall in southern Mexico tonight.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 2:52AM

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico — John strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane before landfall in southern Mexico tonight.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Category 3 Hurricane John hits southern Mexico's Pacific coast with fierce winds and potentially catastrophic flooding

Category 3 Hurricane John hits southern Mexico's Pacific coast with fierce winds and potentially catastrophic flooding.

Wires

John strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane before landfall in southern Mexico tonight

Wires

A tsunami advisory for remote Japanese islands has been lifted after small waves wash ashore