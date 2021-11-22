OMAHA – John Shuster wasn't about to let COVID-19 derail his chances at making a fifth U.S. Olympic team. About six weeks before the Olympic curling trials, he moved into a garage apartment at his parents' home in Chisholm, isolating himself to make sure he wasn't sidelined by a positive test or infection.

It was a sacrifice, Shuster said, to be away from his wife and two sons and leave his home in Superior, Wis. Sunday, he made sure it was worth the effort. Shuster's team defeated Team Korey Dropkin 5-4 in the deciding game of the Olympic trials at Baxter Arena, giving the Chisholm native the opportunity to defend the historic gold medal he won at the 2018 Winter Games.

Shuster will represent the U.S. in curling at a fifth consecutive Olympics. He won bronze in 2006 as part of Pete Fenson's team and has returned four times as skip of his own foursome. The team he will take to the Beijing Games in February includes two 2018 teammates, John Landsteiner of Duluth and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., and Chris Plys of Duluth, who was part of Shuster's 2010 Olympic team.

In 2018, Team Shuster became the first Americans to win Olympic gold in the sport with an extraordinary comeback. It needed another rally at the trials.

Dropkin, of Duluth, won the first match of the best-of-three series Friday. Shuster responded with two consecutive victories and played his best in Sunday's deciding game.

The first half of the match featured exceptional shooting from both teams as they fought to a draw. No points were scored in three of the first five ends, and the score was 1-1 at the midpoint.

Shuster scored two in the sixth end and got a steal in the seventh, stretching his lead to 4-1 when Dropkin missed a draw for one on his final shot. Dropkin made another critical error in the eighth end. He again had the last shot and a chance to score one, but the stone did not travel far enough, leaving Shuster's rock closest to the button for another steal and a 5-1 advantage.

Team Dropkin scored two in the ninth end, but Shuster had the final shot of the match, and Dropkin added only a single point in the last end.

Team Shuster will join Team Tabitha Peterson, which swept the women's finals, in Beijing. Team Peterson defeated Team Cory Christensen 11-4 Saturday in Game 2, after an 8-7 victory in Game 1 on Friday.

Peterson and her sister Tara are from Eagan, and team alternate Aileen Geving is from Duluth. The other two members, Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, are from McFarland, Wis. All but Tara Peterson competed at the 2018 Olympics, with Roth as skip.

In Sunday's deciding game for the men, neither team could gain an early advantage. Team Shuster started with the hammer, and when it was unable to set the table for multiple points, it blanked the first end. Things played out the same way in the second.

Retaining the hammer for the third, Shuster had to settle for a single point. Team Dropkin had three stones in the house and Shuster had none when Shuster threw his last shot, leaving Shuster with an opportunity to score just one by putting that final rock closest to the button for a 1-0 lead.

Team Shuster returned the favor in the fourth end, holding Dropkin to one point. In the fifth, when Shuster again could not set up for multiple points, he chose to blank the end to keep the hammer. He finally got his first two-point end in the sixth.

Team Peterson wrapped up the Olympic berth in dominant fashion. It finished the Olympic trials with an 11-1 record, winning its last 10 games.

Roth skipped the team to a 4-5 record at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. When she had a baby the following year, Peterson moved into the skip's role. The team thrived in its new configuration, and when Roth returned, the group decided Peterson should continue as skip.

The trials triumph continued a stellar year. In May, Team Peterson earned bronze at the world championships, the first world championships medal for the U.S. women in 15 years.

"We're definitely grooving,'' Peterson said. "We've put a lot of work in, and we're seeing the reaps of all our hard work right now."