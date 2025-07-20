John Oliver's Erie Moon Mammoths debut in front of a record crowd

ERIE, Pa. — Besides being a fan, John Oliver has had a certain affinity for minor league baseball.
On Saturday night, the comedian and host of HBO's ''Last Week Tonight'' saw his latest crazy creation set out into the world as the Erie Moon Mammoths made their debut in front of a record crowd of 7,070 at UPMC Park.
''We're sending our furry child out into the world and you are the custodian of it. Now, please be careful with our child,'' Oliver said a couple hours before the Moon Mammoths took the field against the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers.
Oliver spotlighted Minor League Baseball promotions and alternate nicknames during ''Last Week Tonight'' on May 4. At the end of the segment, Oliver invited teams to send in proposals why they should get rebranded by the show's staff.
Forty-seven teams sent in pitches, including the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
Erie president Greg Coleman sent a list of 11 reasons why they were the perfect candidate, including: ''The SeaWolves play baseball nowhere near the sea.''
''To have so many teams expressing interest was really edifying. I think it kind of validates the fact that we thought there was something special about minor league baseball. We thought this would be a group of people that would respond to the ludicrous idea that we had,'' Oliver said.
Erie was announced as the winner on May 18. After six weeks of research by Oliver and his staff, the Moon Mammoths were unveiled on June 29. That included the mascot named Fuzz, a purple woolly mammoth wearing a space helmet.