John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have a second child, a daughter named Méi

''I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,'' Munn said in the post that included a photo of the parents and baby together on a hospital bed. ''When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.''