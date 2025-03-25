Review: What happens when a man accidentally writes his own obituary?

“I See You’ve Called in Dead” is irreverent about death but that doesn’t mean Kenney isn’t serious about it. Bud may go through life dishing out sarcasm, but he’s a man in pain — and he doesn’t seem to recognize it, although everyone else in his orbit does. Bud narrates his story, but it’s the conversations in “I See” that are most enlightening, especially those between Bud and Tim. As a man who has reckoned with an accident that left him paralyzed, Tim’s insights are particularly poignant.