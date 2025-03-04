Problems with this content? Try this alternative version.
All-Minnesota Boys Hockey Player of the Year: St. Cloud Cathedral’s John Hirschfeld
This season John Hirschfeld became St. Cloud Cathedral’s career assists and scoring leader. Entering the Section 5 championship game, he had scored 223 career points.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 4, 2025 at 11:30AM
This season John Hirschfeld became St. Cloud Cathedral’s career assists and scoring leader. Entering the Section 5 championship game, he had scored 223 career points.