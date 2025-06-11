John Cusack, Ronnie Wood, Nancy Sinatra and more react to the death of Brian Wilson

Notable reaction to the death of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson at age 82.
___
''Brian Wilson was my friend and my brother in songwriting. We shared a similar sensibility, as evidenced by his 4 over 5 chord under ‘Aaaah!' in ‘Good Vibrations' and mine under ‘I'm Into Something Good.' We once discussed who used it first, and in the end we decided it didn't matter. The world will miss Brian, but we are so lucky to have his music.'' — Carole King on Facebook.
___
''The maestro has passed — the man was a open heart with two legs — with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian.'' — John Cusack, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic ''Love & Mercy,'' on X.
___
''Rest in Peace!'' — Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards on Instagram.
___