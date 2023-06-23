Gophers baseball coach John Anderson agreed to a one-year contract extension, keeping him for a 43rd season leading the program next year.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead the tradition-rich Golden Gopher baseball program at the University of Minnesota," Anderson said in a news release issued Friday. "I feel blessed and grateful to continue my 49-year connection with the University of Minnesota that started in the fall of 1974 when I stepped on campus as an undergraduate student and a member of the baseball program."

Anderson is the winningest baseball coach in the Big Ten with a 1,365-997-3 record; the 1,365 victories are third-most among active Division I coaches. The Gophers have made 19 NCAA postseason appearances under Anderson and won 11 Big Ten regular-season and 10 Big Ten tournament titles under him.

The program has struggled of late with four consecutive losing seasons. The Gophers went 18-34 this past season, finishing 10th in the Big Ten at 10-14.