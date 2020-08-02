DETROIT — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been placed on the injured list before the opener of Sunday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.
The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list.
Votto, 36, is batting .259 with two home runs and five RBIs in seven games this season.
The move made room to activate right-handed pitcher Anthony Desclafani (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list. He was scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Kershaw sharp in return, Bellinger HR, Dodgers blank D-backs
Clayton Kershaw threw 5 2/3 sharp innings in his season debut, NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit his first home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday.
Golf
Thomas holds off Koepka to win WGC in Memphis, reclaim No. 1
Justin Thomas won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday to take the No. 1 spot in the world for the first time since June 2018.
Golf
PGA Championship now glory's first shot, with no fans allowed
The PGA Championship in August seems familiar enough. That's the place at the end of the major championship season that it once occupied for the…
Twins
Baez's single in 11th gives Cubs 2-1 win over Pirates
Javier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Golf
Danielle Kang wins at Inverness in LPGA return to golf
Danielle Kang played the brand of steady golf that wins on tough golf courses, closing with a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Inverness Club and winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in the first LPGA Tour event in more than five months.