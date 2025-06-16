Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut to return to Coney Island hotdog eating contest after contract dispute

The champ is coming back to chomp.
Competitive eater Joey ''Jaws'' Chestnut announced Monday he will return to compete in this year's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest after skipping last year's gastronomic battle for the coveted Mustard Belt.
''This event means the world to me,'' Chestnut, 41, said in a message posted on X. ''It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.''
It will mark the 20th appearance for the Indiana eater at the Coney Island contest.
Last year, Major League Eating event organizer George Shea said Chestnut, who has won the 10-minute eat-a-thon 16 times, would not be participating due to a contract dispute. Chestnut had struck a deal with a competing brand, the plant-based meat company Impossible Foods.
In a phone interview Monday, the competitive eater made it clear he never appeared in any commercials for the company's vegan hot dogs and that Nathan's is the only hot dog company he has worked with. But Chestnut acknowledged he ''should have made that more clear with Nathan's."
''There was a little bit of communication that we could have improved on last year,'' he said. ''And I, yeah, I think we figured it out. It took a little bit of finessing.''
Chestnut is still working with Impossible Foods and said ''clarifications'' have been made to his respective contracts.