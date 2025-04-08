Joey Bart homers as the Pirates beat the slumping Cardinals 8-4

PITTSBURGH — Joey Bart, Andrew McCutchen and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates handed St. Louis its fourth consecutive loss with an 8-4 victory over the Cardinals on Monday night.
Bart connected in the first inning for his first homer of the season. He also hit an RBI triple during Pittsburgh's four-run seventh.
Pirates right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first win as a starting pitcher. He was converted from a reliever to a starter during spring training.
Rookie Thomas Harrington pitched four innings for his first save in his second career game, helping the Pirates win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run single in the second, and McCutchen added a two-run double in the seventh.
Cardinals left-hander Matthew Liberatore (0-1) struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings. He was charged with five runs and eight hits.
Masyn Winn and Yohel Pozo homered for St. Louis, and Brendan Donovan had three hits.
Pozo was brought up from Triple-A Memphis before the game. He hit a solo drive in the sixth for his first homer since his major league debut with Texas on Aug. 13, 2021.