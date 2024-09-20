PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid signs a 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, AP sources say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 20, 2024 at 12:21PM
about the writer
