Wires

Joel Embiid signs a 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, AP sources say.

Joel Embiid signs a 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, AP sources say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 20, 2024 at 12:21PM

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid signs a 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, AP sources say.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn't been confirmed can vote in all races

Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn't been confirmed can vote in all races.

World

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel strikes Beirut after Hezbollah rockets land in northern Israel

Wires

South Carolina inmate Freddie Owens dies by lethal injection in state's first execution in 13 years