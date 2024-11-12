Joel Embiid set to return to slumping 76ers team in need of his presence

There have been 20 teams in NBA history to make the playoffs after starting 1-6 or 0-7, though it's been extremely rare in recent years. In the last 27 years, only three teams -- the 2003-04 Miami Heat (0-7), the 2004-05 Chicago Bulls (0-7) and the 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) had such a start and went on to make the playoffs.