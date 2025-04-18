Sports

Joel Dahmen sets 36-hole tournament record in Dominican Republic and leads by 4

Joel Dahmen played bogey-free for the second straight day for a 6-under 66 to set the 36-hole record at the Corales Puntacana Championship and build a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the site of his only PGA Tour victory.

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 11:05PM

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Joel Dahmen played bogey-free for the second straight day for a 6-under 66 to set the 36-hole record at the Corales Puntacana Championship and build a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the site of his only PGA Tour victory.

Dahmen won the tournament in 2021, and another victory would be a boost. It won't get him into the Masters next year, but Dahmen narrowly kept his PGA Tour card last year and winning is worth a two-year exemption.

Michael Thorbjornsen, the Stanford alum who earned a card through the PGA Tour University ranking, matched his career best with a 63 and was four shots behind along with Garrick Higgo (68) and Charley Hoffman (66).

Dahmen, the only player without a bogey on his card this week on the Corales course, was at 16-under 128 to set the tournament record through two rounds. It's also his career low.

Among those making the cut at 3-under 141 was Ben Polland, who next week defends his title in the PGA Professional Championship.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Current and former Golden Knights goalies helped lead 3 teams to NHL playoffs

Marc-Andre Fleury was on the bench the last time the Wild visited Vegas, but when he appeared on the video board late in that Jan. 12 game, the crowd cheered and chanted his name as if he had just made a save to help put the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

Sports

Gregg Popovich has medical incident in restaurant, is resting at home, AP source says

Sports

NHL sets another attendance record, topping 23 million fans for the 1st time