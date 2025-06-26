Joe Ryan is pitching like the ace the struggling Twins badly need

MINNEAPOLIS — With their pitching at the core of a damaging slump, the Minnesota Twins held a special meeting to address the failures, frustrations and path forward.
Joe Ryan followed it up with a stellar start they badly needed. With Pablo López shelved because of a shoulder injury until perhaps September, Ryan has unquestionably become the staff ace.
''You feel like you're going to win every time he pitches,'' manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday, a day after Ryan threw a three-hitter over six scoreless innings to beat Seattle 2-0 and stop Minnesota's five-game losing streak. ''You definitely look forward to the days where he's on the bump and you get a chance to watch him throw, because you feel like anything's possible.''
The 29-year-old right-hander is well on track for his first All-Star selection, with a career-best 2.86 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 91 innings. Ryan, who struck out major league home run and RBI leader Cal Raleigh three times on Wednesday, has an 0.887 WHIP that's the third best in baseball among pitchers with a qualified amount of innings.
After the game, he delivered a sermon of sorts on the value of the art of pitching over the data-driven revolution that has defined the approach for about every team in the sport.
''At the end of the day, it's a competition and you can't really put numbers to everything that goes into that,'' Ryan said.
That competitive edge is an ace-like attribute that Ryan clearly has.
''I think he likes being the man, and I think he likes having the ball in his hands,'' Baldelli said.