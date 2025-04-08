Joe Rogan and Dave Portnoy are among the Trump backers now questioning his tariff policies

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump's tariffs roil global markets, some of the thought leaders and influential podcasters who backed the Republican's campaign are voicing doubts.
Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and even Elon Musk are adding their voices to a number of congressional Republicans who have weighed in against the tariffs set to take effect on Wednesday.
Here's a look at some of what they've said:
Dave Portnoy
''Welcome to Orange Monday,'' Portnoy said on his ''Davey Day Trader'' financial livestream, just before markets opened this week, saying there's ''no political agenda'' to his commentary, other than to make money.
After last week's market plunge, Portnoy said he had lost $7 million ''in stocks and crypto,'' a figure he estimated on Monday was likely closer to $20 million, or up to 15% of his net worth.
But, Portnoy has said, he plans to stick with Trump, whom he has called ''a smart guy.''
''I think they're smarter than me when it comes to these tariffs. I also think he's playing a high-stakes game here,'' Portnoy said last week on his livestream. ''I'm gonna roll with him for a couple days, a couple weeks, see how this pans out.''