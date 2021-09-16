The Wild named Joe O'Donnell its radio play-by-play announcer Thursday.

Bob Kurtz, the 74-year-old radio voice of the team since it started play in 2000, will handle half the home games this season.

Tom Reid continues as the radio analyst, with studio host Kevin Falness producing the broadcasts. The Wild's flagship station is KFAN (100.3 FM).

O'Donnell, who filled in for Kurtz on broadcasts over the past two seasons, has been with the organization for 14 years. He has been play-by-play voice of the Iowa Wild for eight seasons, and was at the mic for Houston Aeros games for five seasons before that stint.

The 41-year-old graduate of the University of Delaware started his hockey broadcasting career in 2005 with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.