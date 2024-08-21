WASHINGTON — Joe Kaufman wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 23rd Congressional District.
Joe Kaufman wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 23rd Congressional District
Joe Kaufman wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 23rd Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 at 1:09AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.