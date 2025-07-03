Joe Giordano, surgeon who helped save President Reagan's life after assassination attempt, has died

WASHINGTON — Dr. Joseph Giordano, a surgeon who played a central role in saving President Ronald Reagan's life after an assassination attempt in 1981, has died. He was 84.
He died on June 24 at a hospital in Washington, D.C. from an infection related to a lengthy illness, his family said.
Giordano was in charge of The George Washington University Hospital's trauma teams that treated Reagan after the president had been shot and badly wounded on March 30, 1981. Over the course of several dramatic hours, doctors stabilized Reagan, retrieved a bullet an inch from his heart and stanched massive internal bleeding.
''Dr. Giordano and the doctors at GW, without them, Ronald Reagan would have died,'' said Jerry Parr, the president's lead Secret Service agent at the time, in a 2010 interview for the book " Rawhide Down."
Revamps GW
emergency room
Giordano, the grandson of Italian immigrants, was born and raised in New Jersey. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1961 and six years later obtained a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.
After a stint in the U.S. Army, he joined GW as a vascular surgeon. A few weeks before he started in 1976, GW's chief of surgery told Giordano that he would have another job — fixing and managing the emergency room.