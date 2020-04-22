Joe Exotic, the Tiger King in the hit Netflix series, made a name for himself in the world of big cats. But Exotic briefly dabbled in wolves after buying dozens of wolf-dog hybrids from a Lakeville-area petting zoo — and the experience apparently convinced him to stick with felines.

“It was very clear he didn’t like having the wolves,” said Christopher Berry, a staff attorney for the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Exotic got the animals in 2018 after a state appellate judge ordered Terri Petter, owner of the checkered petting zoo called Fur-Ever Wild, to get rid of all but one of her wolf-dog hybrids because they violated zoning ordinances in Eureka Township, where the zoo is located.

Berry, whose animal rights group has sued Petter on other matters, said Exotic posted on social media that he had acquired 28 wolves around the same time. He was also selling four wolf pups online.

But Exotic soon realized that caring for wolves is different from tigers, Berry said. The wolves were said to be “running amok” at Exotic’s Oklahoma property and digging themselves out of their enclosure.

Berry sent Exotic a letter telling him that selling the animals across state lines was a violation of the Endangered Species Act. Exotic returned the call, Berry said, and “went on a profanity-laced tirade for several minutes.”

It ended with Exotic agreeing to surrender the wolves to Lockwood Animal Rescue Center (LARC) in California. LARC and the Animal Legal Defense Fund were co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit at the time against Petter.

Exotic gave LARC 25 of the 28 wolves, saying he couldn’t account for two of them and that one had died of an infection.

The animals still live in California, Berry said, adding that the tale offers a broader lesson.

“We’re happy that they’re out of the system of exploitation,” Berry said. “Breeding animals and exploiting them for profit is wrong.”

The fate of Petter’s other animals isn’t known. She declined to answer questions when reached by phone Tuesday.

Erin Adler • 612-673-1781