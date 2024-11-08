Joe Echevarria is Miami's new president. And on the sideline, he's the Hurricanes' biggest fan

''I'm happy to serve because it's personal for me and it's pure joy," Echevarria said. "Whether it's the academics, whether it's the health system, or whether it's athletics — the three verticals that we really have as an institution — I'm happy to serve. The University of Miami changed my life. It took a kid from the inner city who was a minority and gave me the confidence to travel 8.3 miles from the projects I grew up in to the 47th floor of 30 Rock, which is where my office was. And it happened because of this magical place.''