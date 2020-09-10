Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make his first 2020 campaign stop in Minnesota next week, his campaign announced Thursday.

No additional details were immediately available.

The former vice president’s visit, scheduled for Sept. 18, follows that of his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who campaigned in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Biden’s planned stop also follows that of President Donald Trump, who traveled to the Twin Cities and Mankato last month.

Several Trump family members also have come to the state this week, his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who campaigned in the state on Thursday, and his son, Donald Trump Jr., who was in Minnesota Wednesday.

The flurry of campaign stops underscore the state’s rise as a pivotal Midwestern battleground in the race for the presidency.

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday showed Joe Biden with a 5-point edge over Trump in Minnesota, but Biden’s lead has narrowed from previous polls. Another poll released Wednesday, by SurveyUSA for KSTP-TV, found Biden with a 9-point lead.