Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is rallying supporters in Falcon Heights on Friday, just four days ahead of the Nov. 3 election and on the same day Donald Trump is in Rochester to mobilize his base.

The drive-in style Biden rally is part of a three-state swing Friday that also take him to Iowa and Wisconsin. Minnesota hasn’t picked a Republican in the presidential race since 1972, but Trump came within 44,000 votes of winning the state four years ago. Friday morning, Biden said he’s not worried that he’ll lose Minnesota this cycle.

“We’re gonna be in Iowa, we’re gonna be in Wisconsin, so I thought I’d stop in Minnesota,” Biden told reporters before boarding a plane for Des Moines. “I don’t take anything for granted. We’re gonna work for every single vote up till the last minute.”

The drive-in event is taking place Friday afternoon in a parking lot outside of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. People are socially distanced inside their cars facing a stage and can tune into the program on their car radios.

Organizers said they are abiding by state COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor events and limiting the number of attendees to 250. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar are among the pre-program speakers.

Ceri Everett, a Biden delegate at the virtual Democratic National Convention, drove up from Red Wing for the event.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

“I think Minnesota is going to go bluer than 2016,” Everett said. “I wish I could put a bet on that, but I feel positive about it and the energy that we are seeing in rural areas is way different than 2016. We had 20 Clinton signs that I was able to get my hands on in 2016, this year I single handedly got out almost 800 signs just in Red Wing.”

Tamar Fox of St. Paul came to the rally wearing a blue Make America Not Embarrassing Again hat.

“I’ve been voting for lots of lots of years, I’m 60 years old and I always vote. I don’t think it’s ever been more important than it is this year, to vote and to support Joe Biden and what he stands for.”

Polls have consistently shown Biden ahead of Trump in Minnesota, but his campaign has invested more resources campaigning than Democrats did four years ago. Friday’s rally is Biden’s second visit to the state since winning the Democratic nomination. He toured a Duluth labor office and addressed supporters in September. Hillary Clinton didn’t visit Minnesota in 2016 in person after she received the Democratic nomination.

Friday marks the second time in this election that both candidates are in the state on the same day. Trump was also in Minnesota for a Bemidji rally in September the same day Biden visited Duluth,

At similar drive-in events in other states, supporters have sat socially distanced in their cars while Biden speaks on stage.