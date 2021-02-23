GREELEY, Colo. — Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northern Colorado to an 89-60 win over NAIA member Warner Pacific on Monday night.
It was the Bears' first game since Jan. 29 because of a COVID-19 break.
Matt Johnson II had 15 points for Northern Colorado (9-8). Malcolm Little added 15 points. Bryce Kennedy had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Isaac Etter had 23 points for the Knights. Drew Magaoay added 14 points. Miles Brown had 13 points.
