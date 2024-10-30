Jobs report on eve of election will be among the most muddled in years

Trump and other critics have seized on the revisions that are often made to the government's initial estimates as evidence for their false claim that the Biden-Harris administration has manipulated the data. In August, the BLS said it expected to downgrade its estimate of total jobs in the United States as of last March by 818,000, or about 0.5% of the total. During the presidential debate in September, Trump asserted that the revision reflected ''fraud'' in the employment data. Yet under his own administration, the BLS revised job counts downward in 2019, by 514,000.