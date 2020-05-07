Sen. John Cornyn of Texas called the expanded unemployment benefits enacted as part of the coronavirus stimulus law a lifeline. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana said they were protecting vulnerable families. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, called the aid an effort to expand relief for those suddenly left unemployed by the pandemic.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called his Republican colleagues — who had resisted the generous expansion of jobless aid — nervy.

“With more than 30 million Americans unemployed through no fault of their own, those Republicans sure have chutzpah,” said Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee. “They have been out boasting about getting unemployment increases they voted against.”

The aid set off a partisan divide during the last round of coronavirus relief legislation and has emerged as a sticking point again as lawmakers begin hammering out the fourth phase of government help. The additional money — $600 per week for 16 weeks — is set to expire at the end of July.

The issue is fraught with political overtones given the approach of the November elections and the battle for control of the Senate. Democrats see an opening to portray Republicans as being callous toward struggling workers while insisting on liability protections for employers, which McConnell has called a prerequisite for any deal.

Republicans argue the Democratic approach could hurt critical efforts to restart the economy and endanger businesses that are the source of needed jobs.

The dispute is one of several that are likely to turn bitter as the next round of federal pandemic relief takes shape in Congress. Democrats are also pressing for $500 billion in aid to states and cities, a $25 billion bailout for the Postal Service and money to conduct voting-by-mail in the general election. Republicans have signaled they want to limit new spending, and the White House is pressing for tax cuts.

Republicans argue that they never opposed expanding unemployment benefits. What they say they wanted — and what nearly all of them voted for in late March — was a plan to cap the extra money at 100% of what a worker was earning when the pandemic struck. A $600, across-the-board hike, they argued, could result in some people receiving more in unemployment than they would on the job, providing a disincentive for employees to return to work.

But that approach was seen as technologically unworkable given the desire to distribute the aid quickly.

Now that states are beginning to slowly reopen, Republicans say they have been proven correct. They say they are receiving complaints from employers who claim that many of their workers are resisting returning until they have exhausted their ability to draw what amounts to significant extra pay. And they warn that the situation could ultimately harm businesses that might have to repay small-business loans they took out from a fund created by the stimulus measure, called the Paycheck Protection Program. The terms of the program’s loans allow them to be forgiven only if businesses maintain their payrolls.

“We’ve heard from worried hotels, restaurants, and barbershops in Texas unable to rehire their workers and now at risk of losing their PPP loans,” Cornyn said.

Democrats introduced a proposal Tuesday that would maintain the added benefits until 30 days after the president ended his emergency declaration over the corona­virus pandemic. Other proposals are likely to surface.