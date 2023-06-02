The strength of the job market nationally and in Minnesota continues to surprise economists, but is showing some signs it is slowing.

U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May, a figure much higher than expected. At the same time, more jobs were lost and the unemployment rate ticked up, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported early Friday.

It has economists wondering whether the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates as officials signaled earlier this week or will it consider another increase, given consumer confidence is down.

And it has Minnesota officials wondering what next steps are with contradicting reports.

"We have been in this holding place where we have gotten these mixed signals," said Sean O'Neil, director of economic development and research at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

"Several times this past year there have been these layoffs at major companies and it seems there are clouds over the horizon," he said. "But then the job growth continues and things remain stable despite some of these more high-profile layoffs."

3M, Medtronic, Best Buy, C.H. Robinson, Facebook and Amazon are just a few of the firms that have announced layoffs or site closings in recent weeks.

Yet several companies are still scrambling to fill jobs in Minnesota, where the number of open positions in April were still more than the number of job seekers.

Bayport-based window and door maker Andersen Corp. needs to hire another 450 factory workers, after three factory expansions that added 1,000 positions over the past few years, said spokeswoman Aliki Vrohidis.

Other firms such as Minneapolis-based industrial pump and sprayer maker Graco, Arden Hills-based packaging-robot maker Delkor Systems and the Plymouth-based candy firm Maud Borup all say they also need more workers.

Warroad-based window and door maker Marvin needs engineers so badly, it is offering to cover new employees' housing, meals and weekly flight costs. Job openings in nursing homes are so steep, that industry is now working with the state to find much needed aides to help the elderly in homes or nursing facilities.

Kevin McKinnon, interim commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, said Minnesota too saw hiring pick up in April and at least the first part of May.

"What we are seeing in our unemployment insurance program as well as our Rapid Response Team, which [responds] to a lot of the layoffs ... is very similar to the volumes and the numbers that we saw in 2018 and 2019," McKinnon said. "The trendlines we are seeing are not outside of the norms. ... We are on par with pre-pandemic numbers."

Two weeks ago, Minnesota officials reported the state gained a net 4,500 jobs in April with trade, transportation leisure/hospitality and education showing the biggest gains. State figures for May will be available in a few weeks.

Minnesota's unemployment rate was still lower than the historically low U.S. jobless rate of 3.4%.

The Friday U.S. jobs report showed an increase in the unemployment rate from the 3.4% seen in April to 3.7% in May. Job losses grew by 318,000 to 3 million in May, offsetting the decrease reported during the prior month.

Drew Matus, chief economist at MetLife Investment Management, cautioned that the higher unemployment rate for May could signal weakness ahead. It suggests that companies are becoming more cautious about hiring.

Joblessness rose last month for teenagers, the disabled and people with less education, Matus noted. That was a sign that companies were cutting workers with fewer skills and less experience, a move that often precedes recessions.

"Before it was a rising tide lifts all boats, and now it seems like the boats have gotten smaller and firms are deciding who gets to sit in them," Matus said.

In a new Challenger, Gray & Christmas report this week on layoffs, technology companies led the pack among those slimming employment ranks, followed by retail, auto and financial firms.

The technology sector reported 22,887 job losses in May, making the total for this year so far 136,831. Last year, the sector reported job losses of 4,503 positions, the report said.

"Consumer confidence is down to a six-month low and job openings are flattening. [Some] companies appear to be putting the brakes on hiring in anticipation of a slowdown," said Challenger Gray Senior Vice President Andrew Challenger. "With the exception of education, government, industrial manufacturing and utilities, every industry has seen an increase in layoffs this year."

But companies like Delkor still need more employees to fulfill contracts. Chief Executive Dale Andersen said the company continues to scour technical school programs across the state, especially in robotics, for new employees.

In the past month, the company has added 15 workers.

Includes reporting by the Associated Press.