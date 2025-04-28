Job cuts delay Pentagon plans to expand work to prevent sex assaults and suicides

WASHINGTON — Personnel cuts across the Defense Department will delay plans to hire at least 1,000 more civilians to help prevent sexual assault, suicides and behavior problems within the military, senior defense officials said. But they insist that crucial programs aimed at addressing sexual misconduct and providing help for victims are so far not affected.
The officials told The Associated Press that plans to have about 2,500 personnel in place to do this prevention work throughout the military services, combatant commands, ships and bases by fiscal year 2028 have been slowed due to the hiring freeze and cuts.
But they said they are looking to spread out the roughly 1,400 people they have been able to hire to date and try to fill gaps as best they can until the additional staff can be hired.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel decisions. Spurred by pressure for budget and staff cuts, they said they are looking for efficiencies to ensure this prevention workforce is the right size and that tax dollars are being spent well.
Their comments come as two senators have written to Pentagon leaders expressing deep concerns that sexual assault prevention and response programs may be targeted for cuts or elimination.
In a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the leaders of the military services, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said they worry about the "mere possibility of significant alterations or termination'' of programs addressing sexual assaults and harassment.
They urged Hegseth to ensure that victims of such misconduct will be supported, offenders held accountable and no changes will be made to reduce the Defense Department's services.
''Even minor reductions risk compromising decades of progress toward ending sexual abuse and harassment in the Department,'' the senators said in the letter obtained by The AP. ''Prompt action is essential to reinforcing victims' belief in the words of their leadership.''