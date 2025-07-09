João Pedro doesn't celebrate goals for Chelsea, saying former team `gave everything to me'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — João Pedro had just scored on a 20-yard curling shot in his first start for Chelsea, putting his team ahead in a Club World Cup semifinal less than a week after signing with the London power. He took two steps to start to celebrate and then he stopped.
He clasped his hands.
He muted his joy.
He would not exhibit excessive exuberance against the team that developed him from a boy into a professional.
''When I was young, I didn't have nothing. They gave everything to me,'' he said after his two goals lifted Chelsea over Fluminense 2-0 on Tuesday and into the Club World Cup final against Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.
João Pedro scored in the 18th and 56th minutes, both with his right foot, the first from just outside the penalty area and the second when he cut inside about 15 yards from goal.
At 23, he is with a major club after starting in the Fluminense academy when he was 10 or 11, moving to Watford at 18 and then to Brighton when he was 21. He debuted with Brazil's national team in November 2023, but like many of his nation's top stars could make far greater money outside his country.
''It doesn't make sense for Brazil to try to compete with European clubs in terms of finances,'' Fluminense coach Renato Gaúcho said through a translator. ''Brazilian clubs trade players and sell them to Europe so they can survive, and that's been true even since I was a player.''