João Klauss has 1st career MLS hat trick for St. Louis in 3-3 tie with Galaxy

Gabriel Pec scored his second goal of the season and his first since March 2 to tie it at 1-1 in the 41st. Pec put away a one-touch finish off a centering pass played by Marco Reus from the right side of the area. Pec stole a misplayed back-pass after St. Louis defender Jayden Reid slipped and fell and then cut back to evade Bürki, who had charged off his line, before casually rolling a shot into a wide-open net to give LA a 3-2 lead in the 87th.