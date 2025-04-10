Sports

Jo Adell becomes first Angels player since 2012 to homer twice in an inning

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 7:50PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Jo Adell's home run drought ended all at once Thursday as he hit two of the Los Angeles Angels' four homers in an eight-run fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Adell hit Zack Littell's first-pitch slider 408 feet out to center leading off the inning and ended it with a three-run shot to left off Mason Englert.

In between, Taylor Ward hit his second homer of the game and Mike Trout hit the first of his two in the game as the Angels finished the fifth with a 10-1 lead. Four homers in an inning matched the franchise record. They won 11-1.

Adell, who hit a career-high 20 homers last season, came into Thursday batting .185 with no homers.

He was the first Angels player since Kendrys Morales in 2012 to homer twice in an inning and the third player in franchise history to do it. Oakland's Brent Rooker was the only player in the majors to homer twice in an inning last season.

